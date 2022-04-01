Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SSAA opened at $9.81 on Friday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSAA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the fourth quarter worth $6,298,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,355,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 471,743 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 435,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

