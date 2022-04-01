Scotiabank Boosts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$13.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of AAV opened at C$8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 4.21. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.28 and a 12-month high of C$9.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.99.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,162,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48. Also, Director Stephen Balog acquired 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$544,712.52.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.