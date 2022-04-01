Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $417.50

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.47) and traded as high as GBX 418.67 ($5.48). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.47), with a volume of 170,822 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 417.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 417.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £603.25 million and a PE ratio of 9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49.
Scottish American Investment Company Profile (LON:SCAM)
