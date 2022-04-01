Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $417.50

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.47) and traded as high as GBX 418.67 ($5.48). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.47), with a volume of 170,822 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 417.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 417.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £603.25 million and a PE ratio of 9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49.

Scottish American Investment Company Profile (LON:SCAM)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

