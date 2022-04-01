SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.47) EPS.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCYX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

