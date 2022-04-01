Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of MGY opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $25.60.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.