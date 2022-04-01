SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of SEAS stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.65. 11,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,430. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,640 shares of company stock worth $629,682. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,953,000 after buying an additional 149,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after buying an additional 48,511 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after buying an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,764,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after buying an additional 205,490 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

