SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SEAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.
Shares of SEAS stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.65. 11,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,430. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,640 shares of company stock worth $629,682. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,953,000 after buying an additional 149,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after buying an additional 48,511 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after buying an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,764,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after buying an additional 205,490 shares during the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
