Security National Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after buying an additional 1,627,407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,577,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $453.29. 125,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,723,011. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $394.27 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.21.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
