SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Cut to $68.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.50.

SEIC stock opened at $60.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

