Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $103.71

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.71 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 111.46 ($1.46). Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.42), with a volume of 600,121 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.92. The firm has a market cap of £630.76 million and a P/E ratio of 5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Seplat Petroleum Development’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

