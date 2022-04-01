Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MCRB stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. 669,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.41.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 666,935 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 201,437 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

