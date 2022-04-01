Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sesen Bio in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

SESN opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.69. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,488,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 274,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 301,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 462,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

