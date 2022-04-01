SGS SA (SGSOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5118 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. SGS has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36.

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,150.00.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

