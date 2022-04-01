Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 63.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 53,058 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 345.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 28,199 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 19.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $104.11. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shift4 Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.