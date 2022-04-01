ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Laura Francis Sells 2,310 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Laura Francis sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $451,212.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Laura Francis sold 1,890 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $396,900.00.

SWAV opened at $207.36 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -691.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 11.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 17.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

