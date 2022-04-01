Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCVL. StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 116,121 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.