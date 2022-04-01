Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,145.45.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $17.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $693.79. 103,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. Shopify has a twelve month low of $510.02 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,171.47.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Shopify by 25.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Shopify by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,008,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Shopify by 17.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

