Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
SRGHY opened at $16.25 on Friday. Shoprite has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.1093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.71%.
Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shoprite (SRGHY)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.