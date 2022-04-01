Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SRGHY opened at $16.25 on Friday. Shoprite has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.1093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.71%.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

