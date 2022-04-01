Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

BREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Breedon Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 115.25 ($1.51).

BREE stock opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.08) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

