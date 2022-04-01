Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for The Mission Group (LON:TMG)

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:TMG opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.52 million and a PE ratio of 67.78. The Mission Group has a 1 year low of GBX 43.05 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63.

The Mission Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

