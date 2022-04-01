Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for The Mission Group (LON:TMG)

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of LON:TMG opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.52 million and a PE ratio of 67.78. The Mission Group has a 1 year low of GBX 43.05 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63.
The Mission Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
