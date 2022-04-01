Short Interest in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Drops By 28.2%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,900 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 722,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Aris Water Solutions stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,027. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.05. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

