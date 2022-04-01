Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Rises By 30.0%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.92% of Avalon at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AWX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. 10,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,873. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Avalon ( NYSEAMERICAN:AWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalon from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

