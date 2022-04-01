Short Interest in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Decreases By 22.9%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BRSP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. 21,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. BrightSpire Capital has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently -93.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 26.6% during the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3,604.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 1,046,412 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 382.1% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,215,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 963,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,445,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

