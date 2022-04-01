Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Decreases By 24.6%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,800 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 984,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
CPAMF opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $1.86.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and invests in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.
