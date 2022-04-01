Short Interest in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Declines By 18.5%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 545,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $0.66 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,248.43% and a negative return on equity of 106.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 4,353.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,771,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 238,014 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,531,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

