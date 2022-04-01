Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Increases By 43.6%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the February 28th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 274,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,277. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Athanor Capital LP grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

