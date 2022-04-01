Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Decreases By 22.8%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,700 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 289,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE KOF traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.95. 109,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.59. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $59.07.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.
