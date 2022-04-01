Short Interest in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Rises By 22.8%

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 164,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CSWI traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,831. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.70. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $107.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

