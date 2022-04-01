Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Drops By 33.1%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,600 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 356,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Deep Yellow stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 272,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,712. Deep Yellow has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.
Deep Yellow Company Profile (Get Rating)
