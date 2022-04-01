Short Interest in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Decreases By 28.8%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,449. 42.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 323,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,552. The stock has a market cap of $497.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.54. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

