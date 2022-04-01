Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Rises By 40.0%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ElringKlinger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ELLRY stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

