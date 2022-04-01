Short Interest in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Rises By 36.0%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,600 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 572,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,820. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.19 and a 200-day moving average of $527.55. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

