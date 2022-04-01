Short Interest in Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declines By 22.3%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,300 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 626,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 143.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXETF shares. TD Securities assumed coverage on Extendicare in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $6.29 on Friday. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0314 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

