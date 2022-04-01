Short Interest in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Declines By 25.6%

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 250,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,900,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 11,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., does not have significant operations. It intends to merge with EO Charging, a company that provides technology-enabled turnkey solutions for electric vehicle (EV) fleets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

