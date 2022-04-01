Short Interest in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Expands By 30.5%

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSB. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in First US Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.52. First US Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

