Short Interest in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expands By 22.7%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 893,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in FMC by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in FMC by 5.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in FMC by 49.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.93.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.13. 1,030,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,053. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $136.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

