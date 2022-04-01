Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Drops By 17.9%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 65,939 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 543.3% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 54,327 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GANX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,777. Gain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.84.

Gain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GANX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16. Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,470.12% and a negative return on equity of 35.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GANX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gain Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

