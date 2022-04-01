Short Interest in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Drops By 16.4%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 2.87% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $7.20 on Friday. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 33.94 and a current ratio of 33.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

