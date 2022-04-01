Short Interest in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Declines By 30.9%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 15,980,000 shares. Approximately 16.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $19.33. 2,006,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,204. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -276.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. GoodRx’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in GoodRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

