Short Interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Drops By 17.4%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,200 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 528,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 174,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 47,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

SUPV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.00 million, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

