Short Interest in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Grows By 35.6%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE HUN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.51. 2,694,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.
Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. KeyCorp downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
