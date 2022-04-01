Short Interest in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Grows By 35.6%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE HUN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.51. 2,694,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. KeyCorp downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.