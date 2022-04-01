Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Increases By 25.6%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE VGM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 374,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,514. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.