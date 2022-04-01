Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Increases By 25.6%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE VGM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 374,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,514. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 49,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

