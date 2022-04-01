Short Interest in JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) Grows By 41.7%

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of JATT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 109,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,834. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. JATT Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Get JATT Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,780,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $874,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

JATT Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JATT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JATT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.