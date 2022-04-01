Short Interest in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Increases By 42.6%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

LPLA stock traded down $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $182.68. 802,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,210. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $196.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $313,205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,582 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $148,343,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $112,643,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $111,468,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

