Short Interest in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Decreases By 31.3%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 17,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,347,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,175. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

