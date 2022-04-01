Short Interest in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Drops By 27.6%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 717,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,757.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $20.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,189.48. 404,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,734. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,070.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,301.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 705.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

