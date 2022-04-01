Short Interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Grows By 45.1%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,038,800 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 1,405,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.3 days.
OTCMKTS NWARF opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $8.22.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
