Short Interest in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Decreases By 16.1%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $16.97 on Friday. Photronics has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $72,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,705 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Photronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

