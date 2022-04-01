Short Interest in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Increases By 39.0%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 28th total of 741,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
MYPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.
In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $123,107.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 236,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,306 in the last 90 days.
NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.17.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.