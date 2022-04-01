Short Interest in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Increases By 39.0%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 28th total of 741,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MYPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $123,107.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 236,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,306 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

