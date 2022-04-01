Short Interest in Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Declines By 23.3%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 375,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Resolute Mining stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Resolute Mining from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.50) in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.