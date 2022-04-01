Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Increases By 47.0%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,600 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the February 28th total of 668,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE IPOF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 3,291,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,273. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.